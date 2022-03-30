Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33
The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, the British boy band have announced.
The singer told fans in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable and terminal tumour.
His wife, Kelsey Hardwick, also posted confirmation of his death on Instagram, saying: "Our hearts are broken."
She added that "Tom was the centre of our world." The pair had two young children together.
Her post continued: "We can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.
"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."