Bafta TV Awards: Aids drama It's A Sin leads nominations
It's A Sin is leading the charge for this year's Bafta TV Awards, with 11 nominations.
The Channel 4 drama, about a group of friends hit by the 1980s Aids crisis, is up for prizes including best mini-series plus three acting awards.
Olly Alexander is nominated for best actor, Lydia West for best actress and Callum Scott Howells for best supporting actor.
Other shows with multiple nominations include Time, Help and Sex Education.
The nominations for the Must-See Moment, the only accolade to be voted for by the public, were announced last week.
They include Rose and Giovanni's silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing; Adele's reunion with her former teacher on An Audience With Adele; and Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.
Best actress nominee West has stiff competition from Kate Winslet, who has received her first TV Bafta nomination for Mare of Easttown, plus Denise Gough and Emily Watson for ITV's Too Close, Jodie Comer for Channel 4's Help and Niamh Algar for Channel 4's Deceit.
Alongside Years & Years singer Alexander in the leading actor category is David Thewlis for Sky's dark comic crime drama Landscapers, which was the second most-nominated programme with seven nods. However, they don't include an acting nomination for Olivia Colman, who plays Thewlis's wife in the series.
Also in the running are Hugh Quarshie for ITV's Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for BBC's You Don't Know Me, Sean Bean for BBC One's Time and Stephen Graham for Channel 4's Help.
The latter is about a carer (Comer) who bonds with a patient (Graham) as the care home residents and staff face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The critically-acclaimed drama got six nominations in total, as did Time, which also stars Graham alongside Bean, and Channel 4's music comedy We Are Lady Parts.
Netflix's Sex Education received five nominations.
The Bafta nominations also include technical categories such as costume design, editing and hair and make-up.
The winners of the Bafta Craft Awards will be announced on 24 April, with the winners of the main Bafta TV Awards revealed at a ceremony on 8 May.
The Bafta nominations were revealed a day after the Royal Television Society (RTS) announced its annual award winners.
It's A Sin won three prizes - best limited series, best male actor for Howells and best writer for Russell T Davies.
The RTS judges called the series "a devastating story grippingly told… a triumph of distinctive writing, great production and fine performances".