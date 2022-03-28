Oscars condemns Will Smith slap and launches review
- Published
Related Topics
The Oscars film academy has said it "condemns" Will Smith's slapping of Chris Rock at the ceremony, and has launched a formal review of the incident.
A statement said it would "explore further action and consequences" in accordance with California law, and the body's standards of conduct.
Smith slapped Rock in the face on stage after the comic made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
He went on to win the best actor Oscar.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.