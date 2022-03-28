Will Smith hits Chris Rock on Oscars stage

Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars after the comic made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Referring to Pinkett Smith's shaved hairdo, Rock said: "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

Smith walked up on stage and appeared to strike Rock before returning to his seat and shouting: "Keep my wife's name out of your... mouth."

Rock responded: "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

