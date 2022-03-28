Will Smith hits Chris Rock on Oscars stage
Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars after the comic made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Referring to Pinkett Smith's shaved hairdo, Rock said: "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."
Smith walked up on stage and appeared to strike Rock before returning to his seat and shouting: "Keep my wife's name out of your... mouth."
Rock responded: "That was the greatest night in the history of television."
The comedian looked shocked before handing over the best documentary prize, which was the reason he was on stage.
His joke referred to 1997 film GI Jane, in which Demi Moore played the title role with a buzzcut.
Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggle with hair loss in an episode of her Facebook chat show, Red Table Talk, back in 2018.
She said: "I've been having issues with hair loss. And it was terrifying when it first started."
The Girls Trip star said she first suspected she had alopecia after "handfuls of hair" came loose in the shower.
"I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear," she explained. "That's why I cut my hair and continue to cut it."
Smith is favourite to win best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Venus and Serena, in King Richard.