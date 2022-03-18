Zoe Ball and Kylie Minogue pull out of Comic Relief with Covid
Zoe Ball, Kylie Minogue and Joel Dommett have pulled out of Friday's Comic Relief after catching Covid.
Ball, who was due to be one of the BBC One charity show's hosts, said she would be "watching & supporting from bed" after testing positive.
Minogue told followers she wouldn't be able to take part in a planned sketch with the cast of BBC sitcom Ghosts.
It comes after co-host Dommett said he was "super annoyed" to have caught the virus before Red Nose Day.
Dommett has been replaced by Vernon Kay, while Ball said Alesha Dixon would "work the double shift tonight" to fill in for her.
"I owe you lady love," she told her on Twitter.
Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, AJ Odudu and Paddy McGuinness will be the show's other presenters from 19:00 GMT.
The show will be broadcast from BBC studios in Salford for the first time, with other highlights including Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders visiting The Repair Shop, and Matt Lucas and David Walliams reviving their Rock Profiles sketches.