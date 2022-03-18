Russia Today: News channel RT's UK licence revoked by Ofcom
Russian state-backed news channel RT has had its licence to broadcast in the UK revoked "with immediate effect" by media regulator Ofcom.
"We do not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence," it explained.
Ofcom is carrying out 29 investigations "into the due impartiality of RT's news and current affairs coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine".
RT called Ofcom "a tool of the government".
The channel had already disappeared from all broadcast platforms in the UK earlier this month as a result of a ban imposed by the European Union.
Although the UK is no longer in the EU, the bloc applied sanctions to satellite companies in Luxembourg and France, which provided the RT feed to Sky, Freesat and Freeview in the UK.
Ofcom said its investigation took account of factors including:
- RT's relationship with the Russian Federation - Ofcom said RT is funded by the Russian state, which has recently invaded a neighbouring sovereign country
- New laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state's own news narrative, in particular in relation to the invasion of Ukraine
"We consider that given these constraints it appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances," Ofcom added.
We have revoked RT’s licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect.— Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 18, 2022
We do not consider RT to be fit and proper to hold a UK licence and cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster.
Read about our decision ⬇️https://t.co/LWKtMxaCQm pic.twitter.com/2BBTyqrHXo
RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said Ofcom had "robbed the UK public of access to information".
"What we have witnessed over the last few days, be it comments from the President of the EU Commission or from PM Boris Johnson, is that none of them had pointed to a single grain of evidence that what RT has reported over these days, and continues to report, is not true.
"Instead, what they have said is that what RT brings to its audience is not allowed in their supposedly free media environment. When it comes to the Russian voice, or just a different perspective from theirs, it is simply not allowed to exist."