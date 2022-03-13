William Hurt: Oscar-winning actor dies at 71
- Published
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning US actor whose roles ranged from acclaimed 1980s dramas to Marvel films, has died at the age of 71, US media say.
Hurt won the best actor Oscar in 1986 for playing a prisoner in a Brazilian jail in Kiss of the Spider Woman.
He was nominated two more times in the next two years, for Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast News.
In recent years, he has been known as General Thaddeus Ross in five Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters.
Hollywood website Deadline quoted a statement from Hurt's son Will as saying: "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday.
"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."
Variety said the news was confirmed by Hurt's friend Gerry Byrne.