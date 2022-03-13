Bafta Film Awards 2022 red carpet in pictures
- Published
Stars of the big screen have been celebrating at the Bafta Film Awards in London, the biggest night in the British film calendar.
Lady Gaga, who was nominated for best actress for her performance in House of Gucci, brought A-list star power to the event at the Royal Albert Hall.
Irish actress Jessie Buckley, nominated for best supporting actress for The Lost Daughter, appeared to enjoy her appearance on the red carpet.
Best actor nominee Stephen Graham was among those to show support for Ukraine by wearing the colours of the country's flag.
Lashana Lynch, who starred in James Bond's latest outing No Time To Die, won the EE Rising Star Award.
Her No Time To Die co-star Lea Seydoux was among the others bringing some sparkle to the ceremony.
Emilia Jones, daughter of Welsh TV presenter Aled, was up for the best actress prize for her breakthrough role in Coda.
Also nominated in the best actress category was musician Alana Haim, of the pop band Haim, who starred in the film Licorice Pizza.
Norway's Renate Reinsve was also nominated for best actress, for The Worst Person in the World.
Ciaran Hinds was among six nominees for Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film Belfast.
But Hinds lost out on the best supporting actor award to Coda's Troy Kotsur, who was accompanied on the red carpet by Rising Star nominee Millicent Simmonds.
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was among the celebrities who presented awards.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also handed out a prize at the ceremony.
West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler took a break from filming Disney's new Snow White movie in the UK.
Simone Ashley will soon be seen in the new season of Bridgerton on Netflix.
