Lynda Baron: Open All Hours actress dies aged 82
- Published
Actress Lynda Baron, best known for her role as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in BBC TV sitcom Open All Hours, has died at the age of 82.
The hit show about a Yorkshire corner shop, which starred Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason, ran in the 1970s and 80s before being revived in 2013.
Baron also played Auntie Mabel in the 1990s BBC children's show Come Outside.
Her agent said her "iconic roles" were "loved by all generations", adding that she was "a leading light of our world".
"We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family," Donna French said.
Baron also appeared in ITV sitcom Oh No, It's Selwyn Froggitt; BBC soap EastEnders as Linda Clarke, the mother of Jane Beale; plus Doctor Who, Last of the Summer Wine and Dinner Ladies.
She was nominated for a Bafta Award in 2011 for her role in The Road To Coronation Street, a one-off drama about the early days of the soap. She played actress Violet Carson, who portrayed Ena Sharples in the long-running series.
In Roy Clarke's Open All Hours, she played the long-suffering Nurse Gladys, who resisted the amorous attempts of shop owner Albert Arkwright, played by Barker, to woo her.
Sir David played Arkwright's equally long-suffering nephew, who went on to run the shop with his son when the show returned in 2013. Barker's character had to be written out after his death in 2005.
The actress also appeared in BBC One's drama Down to Earth, as the character Rubes Malone between 2000 and 2005, about a couple who move to a farm in Devon.