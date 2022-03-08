Ukraine: Frozen stars send messages of support to girl singing Let It Go
Frozen star Idina Menzel has tweeted a message of support to a young girl who sang the film's anthem Let It Go while sheltering in a Ukraine basement.
A video showed the child, named Amelia, being cheered on by families also seeking refuge in the building.
The video was first posted on Facebook by Ukrainian Marta Smekhova and has since gone viral around the world.
Menzel tweeted: "We see you. We really see you," alongside blue and yellow hearts, the Ukrainian flag colours.
We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛
The song's composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez also posted a message addressed to "Little Girl with the beautiful voice".
She wrote on Twitter: "My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!"
Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf the snowman, added: "My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless."
Thousands of others have also responded to the video, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and singer Imelda May, who invited Amelia to sing with her on on stage when she was able to.
British TV host Holly Willoughby was visibly emotional while introducing the video on ITV's This Morning.
Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko tweeted: "The courage of the children in shelters is mindblowing."
In her original post, Ms Smekhova said she had chatted to the "friendly" and "talkative" girl in a Kyiv shelter, who told her she dreamed of singing in front of a big audience.
Ms Smekhova suggested she give it a go and explained that she had permission from Amelia's mother to post the video.
Ukrainian forces and civilians have faced heavy bombardment since Russia launched its attack on its neighbour in late February.
More than two million people have now fled the fighting.
Menzel voiced the character Queen Elsa in Disney's smash hit film, which was released in 2013, and reprised the role in Frozen II in 2019.
Let It Go, Elsa's signature tune, was named best original song at the Oscars in 2014.