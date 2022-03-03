Why Tears For Fears' new album took seven years to make

He [Kurt] sent the message and it popped up on the printer, saying, 'Look, here's my number. It's been nine years, give me a call.' I was like, 'Should I? Should I not?' But eventually I called him and we had this conversation. By this time, Kurt's been living in America so he's got this mid-Atlantic way of talking - he's talking about 'inspiration' and 'motivation' and 'direction'. I mean, this is a kid from the Snow Hill Flats in Bath.