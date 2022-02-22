Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies aged 57
Screaming Trees frontman and former Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan has died aged 57.
The American singer-songwriter died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, a statement on his Twitter account said.
During his career he collaborated with musicians including Kurt Cobain, PJ Harvey, Isobel Campbell and Moby.
Last year, he was in hospital for months after contracting Covid, and was put into a medically-induced coma.
No cause of death has been given.
A statement said: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.
"A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley."
Born in Washington state in 1964, Lanegan joined Screaming Trees in the 1980s and went on to produce eight studio albums until the group's split in 2000.
He first appeared on Queens of the Stone Age's Rated R album in 2000, lending his voice and songwriting talent to several songs, and also performed on their breakout album Songs for the Deaf.
He later formed The Gutter Twins with Afghan Whigs vocalist Greg Dulli and also recorded several solo albums.
In 2020, he published a memoir called Sing Backwards And Weep, which covered everything from "addiction to touring, petty crime, homelessness and the tragic deaths of his closest friends" - among them Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Alice in Chains' Layne Staley.
Figures from world of music and entertainment paid tribute to Lanegan.
Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood tweeted "Aww man, Mark Lanegan", while Charlatans singer Tim Burgess described it as "terrible news".
Singer-songwriter Badly Drawn Boy described Lanegan as one of the "great singers of the last 30 years" and said he was "really kind".
Manic Street Preachers, who collaborated with Lanegan on their latest album The Ultra Vivid Lament, tweeted that they were "devastated" by the news, describing him as a "huge talent on so many levels".