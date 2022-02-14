American Song Contest: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host US Eurovision
- Published
US rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Kelly Clarkson are set to host the new American Song Contest, modelled on the long-running Eurovision Song Contest.
The live singing competition will feature artists from all 50 states.
Snoop Dogg said he was honoured to be anchoring it "alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas".
Clarkson added: "I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America."
The star, who rose to fame by winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, added: "I'm so excited to work with Snoop and can't wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."
The eight-week show will premiere on 21 March on NBC, with the grand final scheduled for 9 May.
The contest will feature 56 singers, duos or bands - one from each state, plus the capital Washington, DC and five US territories - who will compete for the honour of having the country's best new original hit song.
The news comes in the aftermath of Snoop Dogg's performance alongside Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar at Sunday's Super Bowl half-time show.