Brit Awards 2022: The head-turning outfits on the red carpet

It's a good job it wasn't too chilly on the red carpet for Tuesday's Brit Awards - with several stars turning up wearing a cut-out-black dress, or at least a version of it.

With packed award ceremonies still feeling like quite a novelty, the chance to dress up is also an opportunity to be daringly on-trend, wearing what Vogue has called an "undeniably sexy aesthetic".

Not everyone turned up in a black cut-out outfit reminiscent of Halle Berry as Catwoman, of course, which meant there were also plenty of pops of colour on what turned out to be quite a catwalk.

Image source, PA Media

Maya Jama's outfit was reminiscent of Cher's famous Oscars outfit of 1986. The presenter was welcoming award nominees during the red carpet show.

Image source, PA Media

Singer, dancer and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts kept her hands warm with some very long gloves.

Image source, PA Media

Singer Anne-Marie looked fierce in a cut-away top under her tailored jacket.

Image source, PA Media

Actress Jaime Winstone accessorised her outfit with colourful ostrich feathers and matching eye make up.

Image source, PA Media

Singer Lola Young also opted for a jacket over her cut-away outfit, and flares and boots Abba would have been proud of.

Image source, PA Media

Adele was also fully in black, but went for a classic, old-school glamour look with nude nails and her hair swept off her shoulders.

Image source, EPA

Oti Mabuse shimmered in gold, with her dress featuring frills and tiny straps.

Image source, PA Media

Ed Sheeran provided a huge pop of bright blue colour in a velvet suit.

Image source, EPA

Joy Crookes wore a delicately stitched matching hood with her ornate gold outfit.

Image source, PA Media

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker also blazed a trail on the red carpet in orange and white.

Image source, Reuters

Eurovision winners Maneskin - pronounced Mon-e-skin - wore a candy-coloured mix of latex, frills and ruffles.

