Bamber Gascoigne: Original University Challenge presenter dies at 87
- Published
Former University Challenge presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has died aged 87, his representatives have confirmed.
Gascoigne was the original presenter of the quiz show from 1962 to 1987.
He also presented the 1977 ITV documentary series The Christians and has written several books.
Gascoigne died at his home in Richmond after a short illness and is survived by his wife Christina, who he was married to for more than 50 years.
But he is best known for University Challenge and his famous catchphrases on the show such as "Fingers on buzzers, "Your starter for 10" and "I'll have to hurry you."
The show first aired on ITV between 1962 and 1987. It was revived on the BBC in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman as the quiz master.
Gascoigne found cult fame after one of the episodes of The Young Ones was named after him - titled Bambi - in 1984.
The League of Gentleman star and Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss played Gascoigne in the 2006 film Starter for Ten.
Gascoigne was also the writer and presenter for the 1990 Channel 4 TV series The Great Moghuls, about the Moghul Empire of India.
He also created an online history encyclopaedia called HistoryWorld.
More recently, his home in Surrey has become familiar to fans of the BBC comedy Ghosts.
He inherited West Horsley Place in Surrey from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, in 2014, which is known as Button House in the series.
The 15th Century house is also home to Grange Park Opera's summer festival.
Gascoigne was born in London and won scholarships to Eton and Magdalene College, Cambridge, where he met his wife.
His most famous work was his hit musical revue Share My Lettuce which showcased rising stars Kenneth Williams and Dame Maggie Smith.
Gascoigne was appointed CBE in 2018 for services to the arts.