Queen holds reception to mark eve of Accession Day
- Published
The Queen has cut a cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee as she met members of the Sandringham community on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her reign.
Ahead of Accession Day, she hosted a reception for volunteer groups, pensioners and fellow members of the local Women's Institute group.
Guests included a former cookery student who helped create the original Coronation chicken recipe.
On Sunday, the Queen will have reigned for 70 years, excluding Accession Day.
It also marks the day her father George VI died in 1952.
The reception marks the first time since the autumn the Queen has been seen at such an engagement with members of the public.
There had been concerns for her health last autumn after she spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.
At the Sandringham House reception, the Queen met Angela Wood and talked to her about how Coronation chicken - a mix of cold cooked chicken, mayonnaise, curry powder and apricot - was developed to mark the coronation in 1953, a year after her reign began.
She cut a cake featuring the Platinum Jubilee emblem, which was baked by a local resident and was given a posy featuring flowers that formed part of her coronation bouquet.
This is a poignant weekend for the Queen, as well as a celebration.
There is the unprecedented 70th anniversary. But the hereditary principle also means that marking the start of one reign comes at the same time as remembering the demise of another.
So this has usually been a low-key, reflective moment, under the Norfolk winter skies.
For the Queen it's the anniversary of the death of her father George VI, a profound influence on her sense of duty.
Photographs for the accession weekend showed her wearing the jewellery her father gave her for her 18th birthday - and as a reminder of her long life, that was several weeks before the D-Day landings in 1944.
But the jubilee events at Sandringham are also something of a re-emergence for the Queen, after a series of public appearances cancelled in the autumn because of health worries.
If not a big official event, the reception for local community groups was the nearest thing to meeting the public since October, rather than appearing on screen.
Such carefully managed appearances could set the pattern for the jubilee year ahead.
The reception on Saturday saw the Queen also meet Sandringham Estate pensioners and their families as well as representatives from local charities Little Discoverers and West Norfolk Befriending.
Little Discoverers is an early education provider for pre-school children with movement difficulties and delayed development while the befriending group matches isolated older people with trained volunteers.
Members of the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute were also invited - the Queen has been a member of the branch since 1943 and its president since 2003.
School children from across West Norfolk made a mosaic to mark the jubilee that was presented to the Queen by Mayor of King's Lynn Harry Humphrey, and music was provided by the Hunstanton Concert Band. They played Congratulations for the Queen as she left the reception.
She is set to become the first British monarch in history to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
Sunday marks the start of the jubilee celebrations, which will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.
The celebrations will be marked by concerts, street parties and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with the private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral open to visitors across the long weekend in June.
The Queen flew to Sandringham at the end of January, a month after cancelling her traditional Christmas plans at her Norfolk estate due to the rapid spread of Omicron. Normally her winter break ends some time after accession day.
