Bafta Film Awards 2022: The winners and nominees in full
This year's Bafta Film Awards are being handed out at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Here are the winners so far and the shortlists in full.
SPOILER WARNING: This list is being updated as winners are announced live at the ceremony, before it is later broadcast on BBC One.
The ceremony is on BBC One from 19:00-21:00 GMT on Sunday.
Best film
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Leading actress
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones - Coda
- Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan - After Love
- Tessa Thompson - Passing
Leading actor
- Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
- Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
- Will Smith - King Richard
Supporting actress
- Winner: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ann Dowd - Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Ruth Negga - Passing
Supporting actor
- Winner: Troy Kotsur - Coda
- Mike Faist - West Side Story
- Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
- Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Director
- Aleem Khan - After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan - Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau - Titane
EE Rising Star Award
- Winner: Lashana Lynch
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Winner: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
- After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
- Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film not in the English language
- Winner: Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
Original screenplay
- Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
- Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
- King Richard - Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted screenplay
- Coda - Sian Heder
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Dune - Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Original score
- Winner: Dune - Hans Zimmer
- Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
- Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Casting
- Winner: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
- Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
- Dune - Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
Cinematography
- Winner: Dune - Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Costume design
- Winner: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Editing
- Winner: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile
- Dune - Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Production design
- Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
- Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Make-up and hair
- Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
- Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
- Winner: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special visual effects
- Winner: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
- No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British short film
- Winner: The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
British short animation
- Winner: Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Affairs of the Art
- Night of the Living Dread
