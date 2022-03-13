BBC News

Bafta Film Awards 2022: The winners and nominees in full

Published
Image source, Warner Bros
Image caption,
Will Smith is nominated for best actor for his role in King Richard - his first Bafta nomination

This year's Bafta Film Awards are being handed out at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Here are the winners so far and the shortlists in full.

SPOILER WARNING: This list is being updated as winners are announced live at the ceremony, before it is later broadcast on BBC One.

The ceremony is on BBC One from 19:00-21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Best film

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

  • After Love
  • Ali & Ava
  • Belfast
  • Boiling Point
  • Cyrano
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie
  • House of Gucci
  • Last Night in Soho
  • No Time to Die
  • Passing

Leading actress

  • Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
  • Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
  • Emilia Jones - Coda
  • Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World
  • Joanna Scanlan - After Love
  • Tessa Thompson - Passing

Leading actor

  • Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
  • Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
  • Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
  • Will Smith - King Richard

Supporting actress

  • Winner: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
  • Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
  • Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
  • Ann Dowd - Mass
  • Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
  • Ruth Negga - Passing

Supporting actor

  • Winner: Troy Kotsur - Coda
  • Mike Faist - West Side Story
  • Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
  • Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
  • Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Director

  • Aleem Khan - After Love
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
  • Audrey Diwan - Happening
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
  • Julia Ducournau - Titane
Image source, Nicola Dove/Universal
Image caption,
Lashana Lynch, who starred with Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, won the rising star award

EE Rising Star Award

  • Winner: Lashana Lynch
  • Ariana DeBose
  • Harris Dickinson
  • Millicent Simmonds
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Winner: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
  • After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
  • Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
  • Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
  • Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

  • Winner: Drive My Car
  • The Hand of God
  • Parallel Mothers
  • Petite Maman
  • The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

  • Becoming Cousteau
  • Cow
  • Flee
  • The Rescue
  • Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated film

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs The Machines

Original screenplay

  • Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
  • Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
  • Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
  • King Richard - Zach Baylin
  • Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted screenplay

  • Coda - Sian Heder
  • Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • Dune - Denis Villeneuve
  • The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Original score

  • Winner: Dune - Hans Zimmer
  • Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
  • Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
  • The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
  • The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

  • Winner: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
  • Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
  • Dune - Francine Maisler
  • The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
  • King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The Baftas are the most coveted awards in British film

Cinematography

  • Winner: Dune - Greig Fraser
  • Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
  • No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
  • The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Costume design

  • Winner: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
  • Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
  • Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
  • The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
  • Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Editing

  • Winner: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
  • Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile
  • Dune - Joe Walker
  • Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
  • Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Production design

  • Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
  • Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
  • The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
  • Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
  • West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Make-up and hair

  • Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
  • Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
  • Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
  • Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
  • House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

  • Winner: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
  • Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
  • No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
  • A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
  • West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special visual effects

  • Winner: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
  • Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
  • The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
  • No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British short film

  • Winner: The Black Cop
  • Femme
  • The Palace
  • Stuffed
  • Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

British short animation

  • Winner: Do Not Feed the Pigeons
  • Affairs of the Art
  • Night of the Living Dread

