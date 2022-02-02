Adele announces she will return to stage at the Brit Awards
By Mark Savage
BBC Music Correspondent
- Published
Two weeks after postponing her Las Vegas residency, Adele has announced she will perform at the Brit Awards.
"I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" the star wrote on Instagram.
Tuesday's ceremony will mark the singer's return to the stage where, in 2011, she gave a career-changing performance of Someone Like You.
While in the UK, Adele will also give Graham Norton her first interview since postponing her 12-week Las Vegas run.
"I'm looking forward to it," she said of her chat show appearance, adding: "Oh, and Rich sends his love."
The latter comment was a response to tabloid rumours that her relationship with US sports agent Rich Paul was on the rocks.
Some reports had speculated that relationship troubles derailed her Las Vegas residency. Others have said production issues and arguments over the set design were to blame.
In a video announcing the postponement last month, Adele said that "delivery delays" combined with an outbreak of Covid in her team had caused the delay. She has yet to confirm new dates for the 24 postponed shows.
She last performed live on two TV specials to promote her new album 30 in November.
Adele has four nominations at this year's Brits, with 30 up for the coveted album of the year prize.
If she wins all four, she will equal Robbie Williams as the artist with the most Brit Awards - 13 in all.
Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz also have four nominations this year, and will all perform on the night.
However, US star Doja Cat has pulled out after members of her crew tested positive for Covid.
