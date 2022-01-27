BBC News

Barry Cryer: Veteran comedian and writer dies aged 86

Barry Cryer regularly appeared on Radio 4 panel shows Just A Minute and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue

Comedian and writer Barry Cryer has died at the age of 86.

Cryer wrote for comedy giants including The Two Ronnies, Bob Hope, Tommy Cooper and Morecambe and Wise.

He was also a star of the airwaves and the stage in his own right, including on BBC radio panel shows like Just A Minute and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

Leading the tributes on Twitter, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said Cryer was "just the loveliest guy; funny and generous".

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss added: "Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with - and wrote for - the giants of comedy.

"Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one off."

Food critic Jay Rayner said: "Farewell to the great Barry Cryer. A comic genius and a very, very lovely man. Had a habit of phoning people on their birthday and telling them a joke. It was always a good one. But then his jokes always were."

Cryer was born in Leeds in 1935, and started his career as a variety performer while appearing in a university revue.

He was spotted on stage by Sir David Frost, and went on to work with the presenter on several shows including The Frost Report on the BBC.

Cryer was made an OBE in 2001 and received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 for his comedy career from the British Music Hall Society.

Last month, he launched a podcast with his son Bob, titled Now, Where Were We?, which had featured guests including Stephen Fry, Danny Baker and Miriam Margolyes.

