Oscars 2022: The Power of the Dog leads nominations
Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the Oscar nominations with 12.
It is closely followed by Dune, which has 10, and Belfast and West Side Story, which have seven each.
Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield are among the British acting nominees in the leading categories.
Dame Judi Dench, Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds are recognised in the supporting categories.
The main nominees
- The Power of the Dog - 12
- Dune - 10
- Belfast - 7
- West Side Story - 7
- King Richard - 6
- Don't Look Up - 4
- Nightmare Alley - 4
- Drive My Car - 4
Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominations in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
There is pressure to make the Oscars more popular with and relevant to young audiences, after 2021's pared-down ceremony tanked in the ratings, partly due to the absence of big film releases during lockdown.
The Academy has confirmed the ceremony will have a host this year, but has not yet revealed who it will be.
The ceremony hasn't had a host since Jimmy Kimmel was at the helm in 2018. Instead, a variety of celebrity guests have introduced individual categories and announced winners.
This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 March.
