Emmerdale and Coronation Street rescheduled in ITV shake-up

The big question, of course, is what it means for ITV's News at Ten - or 'News at When' as it used to be dubbed as it bounced around the schedule. Does an extended early evening news bulletin signal plans for a future scaling back of the later news bulletin? It's a trend in the US, where the main news programmes are primarily aired in the early evening. That's denied by ITV, but media watchers will be looking to see if anything else emerges from the channel in the months ahead.