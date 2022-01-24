James Snyder fired from Broadway Harry Potter play over misconduct claim
An actor has been fired from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child following a complaint about his conduct.
James Snyder had played Potter in the stage show, which has been a huge hit with both UK and US audiences.
Producers terminated Snyder's contract following allegations from a co-star of misconduct, the nature of which has not been specified.
Snyder has not yet publicly responded. The BBC has asked his team for comment.
Producers said they received a complaint against Snyder in November and immediately suspended him from the production, pending an independent investigation.
Following the conclusion of that investigation, producers confirmed on Sunday they had terminated his contract.
The complaint was made by actress Diane Davis, who plays Ginny Potter in the show, the wife of Snyder's character Harry.
Producers confirmed in November that Davis had taken a leave of absence from the Broadway show following the allegation. It is not yet known when she will return.
"We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," producers said.
"This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported."
Snyder's name does not feature on the cast and creative list on the Broadway show's website.
The play, which picks up 19 years after JK Rowling's final Potter novel left off, portrays the wizard and his friends as grown-ups, now with children of their own.
It was a huge success in London's West End before transferring to Broadway, where it won the Tony Award for best new play in 2018.
Snyder has appeared in other Broadway productions such as Cry-Baby, If/Then and In Transit. His TV credits include roles in The Good Wife, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Drop Dead Diva.
