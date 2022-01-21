In pictures: Meat Loaf's life on and off stage
- Published
Meat Loaf, who has died at the age of 74, was famous for his theatrical on-stage persona and performances, and brushed shoulders with royalty along with many stars of music, TV and film.
The star emerged as a larger-than-life presence on both stage and screen - not to mention in the streets - in the mid-1970s.
On Friday, his management told the BBC: "His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World."
He enjoyed a hugely successful, if rocky, collaboration with Jim Steinman (left), who wrote Meat Loaf's bombastic classics such as the Bat Out of Hell and Dead Ringer albums.
The star is pictured here being interviewed by Terry Wogan on his hugely popular BBC One chat show in 1982.
In 2003, he and Beyonce met the Prince of Wales at the Party in the Park concert, in aid of The Prince's Trust and held in London's Hyde Park.
He was also pictured in the same year with his then-fiancee Deborah Gillespie during a press conference at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, after a collapse on stage. He spoke about a condition that caused an irregular heartbeat and said doctors had told him he was lucky to be alive.
He appeared on BBC Breakfast in 2006 to talk about his new record Bat out of Hell III - saying his songs were about "the most emotional moments in a person's life".
He gave a typically energetic performance during the German game show Wetten Dass...? in 2011.
The singer is pictured performing at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire, in 2013.
In 2018, he joined the company of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell the Musical in the UK - he is pictured here with them at London's Dominion Theatre that year.
The company said they were "deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their great friend and producer".
In 2019 he also joined the Broadway cast in New York for the musical when it was performed there.
