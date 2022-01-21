Singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74
- Published
Meat Loaf, singer whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the best-selling of all time, dies aged 74.
The news was confirmed on the star's Facebook page by his family.
"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a message read.
"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."
The star sold 100 million albums worldwide - Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 sellers of all time - and appeared in movies such as Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.