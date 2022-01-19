Gaspard Ulliel: Moon Knight actor dies aged 37 after ski accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to appear in Marvel's forthcoming TV series Moon Knight, has died aged 37.
His family told news agency AFP he died on Wednesday following a skiing accident in the Alps.
Ullie, one of France's best-known actors, has appeared in It's Only the End of the World and Saint Laurent, the biopic of the French fashion designer.
The actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another, suffering a severe brain trauma.
The news of his death came just a day after the trailer for Moon Knight, which he stars in as Midnight Man, was released online.
The Cesar-winning actor's other on-screen credits include Jean-Pierre Jeunet's A Very Long Engagement.
He gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in Hannibal Rising in 2007.
Further updates on this story to follow.
