E3: Gaming convention cancels in-person event due to Covid
By Steffan Powell
Gaming reporter
- Published
Major video game convention E3 will not be held as an in-person event in LA in June 2022, for the third year in a row.
The decision was due to health risks surrounding Covid-19 and the "safety of exhibitors and attendees", said organisers the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).
Since 1995, E3 has brought the entire games industry together to help build excitement for upcoming releases.
It allows the world's biggest games developers to showcase their projects.
Last year the event was held digitally with games companies like Nintendo, Xbox, Konami and Ubisoft taking part and fans had access to online showcases, trailers and preview material.
The ESA added they "remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon" - but there was no mention of a digital event will be held again this year.
Games journalists, YouTubers and fans have flocked to the convention for a sneak peek at what's to come.
Growing up as a kid E3 always seemed like Gamer Disneyland. All these publishers getting together to fill the show floors with giant figurines and booth babes and merch and game demos. What teenager didn't want to experience that right? pic.twitter.com/lJNEBwCSlI— The Great Clement (@ClementJ64) January 7, 2022
That coverage and subsequent online discussion has played a big part in determining which new titles and technology go on to be critical and financial successes. It's where the Nintendo Wii was first seen, the PlayStation 4 announced and classic games like Halo 2 were previewed.
The cancellation of this year's in-person event comes much earlier than the decisions made to do the same in 2020 and 2021, and questions are now being raised by some about the future of the convention.
Might write a eulogy for E3 b/c while this isn't surprising it is sad. I was hoping we'd get back to LA this June. Given that E3 had already been weakening, skipping 2 straight IRL yrs is probably the nail in the coffin for E3 ever being a Big Deal™ again https://t.co/lGuCHTcJQO— Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) January 6, 2022
Over the last few years its influence has started to wane, as major gaming companies like Electronic Arts and PlayStation have decided not to attend and hold their own sperate events instead. The lack of an in-person convention is a lost opportunity for E3 to try and maintain its relevance.
With game developers and publishers now in almost constant dialogue with players across the world on social media, streaming sites and YouTube, some argue there isn't a need for a convention like the E3 of old any more.
E3 going virtual only ain’t just about the pandemic anymore. The cost, time and trouble for the vendors just isn’t worth it when they can do all the same stuff in online media events.— Dan Veesenmeyer (@dveese) January 6, 2022
And not a unique realization. Hollywood & toy industry learning this too.
However organisers will be hoping that the reputation the convention has built over the decades, and the fact that is seen as an aspirational event for many working in the industry to attend, will be enough for it to return in the future.
Going digital is totally understandable given the global situation, but I'm just really sad about the E3 news & worried for its future 😔— Retro 🌸 (@_RetroKrystal) January 7, 2022
I miss seeing friends, getting hyped about releases & dreaming of the future. Trying to keep my hopes up. Someday 🤞
The months of June, in the gaming world, has become synonymous with a string of announcements thanks to E3 - today it's unclear if it'll be the same in 2022 and beyond.