Grange Hill movie to take a look at Britain now, says creator Phil Redmond

Sir Phil, who is also the creator of Hollyoaks and Brookside, said he has not been short of offers from his other acting friends. "I've also got all the old Brookie crew and Hollyoaks gang saying they'd love to be in it," he said. "So who knows if we're gonna do Grange Hill this year, perhaps we'll go to Brookie next and Hollyoaks the year after that."