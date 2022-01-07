Peter Bogdanovich: Barbra Streisand leads tributes to late film director
Stars including Barbra Streisand, Cher and Laura Dern have led the tributes to their "friend and teacher" Peter Bogdanovich, who has died aged 82.
The New York film director was known for movies such as The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon.
His family confirmed on Thursday in a statement that he died "from complications of Parkinson's disease".
Bogdanovich, who originally hailed from New York, became synonymous with the New Hollywood of the 1970s.
His coming-of-age drama, 1971's The Last Picture Show, which he also co-wrote, earned him eight Oscar nominations including best director.
Streisand, who starred in his 1972 comedy What's Up, Doc? wrote: "Peter always made me laugh!"
Peter always made me laugh! He’ll keep making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace. #PeterBogdanovich pic.twitter.com/FIl0Hf6pif— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 6, 2022
"Another hero lost," added Dern, posting a picture of them together on the set of his 1985 film Mask.
Actress and singer Cher, who appeared in the same film, said Bogdanovich had made some "very memorable films" and discovered "amazingly talented artists".
Born in 1939, Bogdanovich became interested in cinema from an early age.
Between the ages of 12 and 30, he kept a record of every film he watched along with a small review on an index card.
As a teenager, he attended acting school and upon leaving took up small roles in theatre and on television, the New York Times reports.
In 1966, inspired by New Wave directors like Jean Luc-Godard making their own films, Bogdanovich decided to become a director and moved to Los Angeles with his first wife Polly Platt.
The same year, Roger Corman enlisted Bogdanovich to work as his assistant director on the 1966 film Wild Angels.
His own breakthrough feature, The Last Picture Show, an adaptation of Larry McMurty's semi-autobiographical novel, arrived five years later and proved to be a hit with the critics, with some comparing it to Orson Wells' classic - and one of Bogdanovich's own favourites - Citizen Kane.
The film, set in a bleak Texas town and had an ensemble cast of rising stars including Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges.
Following Bogdanovich's death, Bridges tweeted: "My heart is broken."
My heart is broken - my dear friend Peter is no longer with us in the physical form. I loved him and will miss him. What a wonderful artist. He’s left us with the gift of his incredible films and his insights on the filmmakers he so admired. I love you Peter. pic.twitter.com/6L1jWAGBOK— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 6, 2022
The film also saw Bogdanovich become romantically involved with Shepherd, contributing to the break-up of his marriage.
1973 saw the release of his road comedy drama, Paper Moon, which saw Tatum O'Neal become the youngest competitive winner in the history of the Oscars, winning the best supporting actress award.
Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, actor and producer Alec Baldwin praised the film, while calling its director "larger than life" and a "wonderful raconteur".
The director's 1981 romantic comedy They All Laughed featured another ensemble that included Audrey Hepburn in her last big-screen appearance and the debut of Playboy playmate of the year Dorothy Stratten, with whom Bogdanovich would have an affair. She was murdered by her husband/manager before the film was released.
Bogdanovich wrote about it in a 1984 book called The Killing of a Unicorn, before going on to marry Stratten's younger sister, Louise.
As well as making many films throughout his career, Bogdanovich also starred on the small screen, appearing in The Simpsons and The Sopranos - where he played the role of a psychotherapist. He also played a DJ in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2.
In 2014, he returned with his first movie in 13 years. She's Funny that Way, starring Owen Wilson and Imogen Poots, was "a celebration of old Hollywood", wrote BBC Culture's Nicholas Barber at the time.
Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather, released a statement to Deadline to say he was "devastated" by the news.
"May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever", he said.
Guillermo del Toro, the director of Pan's Labyrinth, tweeted: "He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema... He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation."
Bogdanovich is survived by his two children.
