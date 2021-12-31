Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer 'fine' after hospital drama during panto
Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer has said she and her unborn baby are "absolutely fine" after she was taken to hospital during a pantomime performance.
The heavily pregnant actress had to leave Wednesday's production of Cinderella at the Bath Theatre Royal.
She said on Friday she had had Braxton Hicks - often referred to as false labour contractions, which can occur during later stages of pregnancy.
Harmer, 32, said she planned to return to the stage on Sunday, 2 January.
"To everyone who has reached out in the last couple of days, thank you so much," she wrote on Twitter.
"Me and baby are absolutely fine. But on Wednesday I had to go to hospital mid-show.
"Turns out it was Braxton Hicks (horrible bloody things by the way) and was told by the doctors to rest up. My plan is very much to return to Panto on the 2nd."
She sent the "biggest thank you" to fellow cast member Harriet Caplan-Dean, "who stepped in mid-show with no rehearsal and has been looking after my magic wand for me!"
Me- Mid show throw on for my cover role as Fairy Godmother today. Proud to be a swing today and forever. Grateful for the entire cast who couldn’t of been more supportive. @UKP_Ltd pic.twitter.com/7IhiW9XyWX— Harriet Caplan-Dean (@HarrietCaplanD1) December 29, 2021
Harmer, who is playing the Fairy Godmother in Bath, told the Standard Issue podcast in mid-December that she was eight months pregnant.
"Touch wood that the Fairy Godmother does not go into labour during her prologue," she joked at the time.
The actress is best-known for playing the title role in the BBC TV adaptation of Dame Jacqueline Wilson's Tracy Beaker books from 2002.
She returned to the character in March in a new series called My Mum Tracy Beaker.