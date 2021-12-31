Years & Years: Olly Alexander on performing BBC New Year's Eve concert

"I really value the conversations I've had with the Pet Shop Boys and Kylie. I still get so nervous and my confidence takes a knock. I have those days and they do as well. Kylie's told me about how she feels like that sometimes, and Neil. So it's encouraging to know they are still like that. They are human beings and we're all the same. We all still feel insecure and get nervous and aren't sure of ourselves, so that's been a really good lesson to learn."