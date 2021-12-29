Return to Hogwarts: Critics bemoan Rowling's absence in Harry Potter reunion
A TV special reuniting members of the Harry Potter cast has received mixed reviews from critics, with many noting the absence of author JK Rowling.
There has been speculation that the writer was shut out of the programme after her previous comments about trans people divided public opinion.
Rowling does not appear with the cast members in the special, and is only seen in archive video clips.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary - Return To Hogwarts is released on 1 January.
The special sees former child stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite with fellow cast members including Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes.
However, while some actors such as Coltrane refer to Rowling during their interviews, Rowling only appears via video clips recorded in 2019.
The Times described it as "a charming if at times saccharine reunion" which was "missing a key ingredient" in Rowling.
"Where's JK Rowling when we need her most?" asked The Telegraph in its two-star review.
The reason for Rowling's absence has not been officially confirmed by the author, film studio Warner Bros or the broadcaster HBO.
"If you haven't had enough sugar this Christmas an overdose on this Harry Potter reunion extravaganza should rectify that," wrote Carol Midgley in The Times.
"Return to Hogwarts is a long, twinkly, nostalgic love-fest, its main stars lining up to share memories of making the films and, naturally, to say how much they 'love' each other (there's a lot of that)."
However, in her otherwise positive four-star review, Midgley said the absence of new content from Rowling was conspicuous.
"The fact that Rowling isn't sitting there in the Gryffindor common room or walking down Diagon Alley, with the actors who were children at the time acknowledging what their careers owe to her, seems like a strange and key omission," she said.
"It's like the younger royals having a celebratory Buckingham Palace knees-up and not inviting the Queen."
The Telegraph's Ed Power noted Rowling "does pop up in a handful of brief clips from 2019" but otherwise bemoaned her "prominent absence".
"Her importance is downplayed," he noted. "Even a muggle will have concluded that the lack of time given to Rowling in this documentary has something to do with the public rebuke by the series' stars in response to her views on trans people."
He said the special as a whole was "rather cloying, with the saccharine, Vaseline-on-the-lens ambience of a John Lewis Christmas ad".
"What's ultimately missing is any genuine insight into Harry and what it was about him that transfixed so many readers. And, to be honest, only JK Rowling could have offered that kind of insight."
There was a more enthusiastic review from Sabrina Barr of Metro, who said the show features "eye-opening revelations and a whole lot of heart".
"While there are some notable faces missing from the programme, it's heartening to see many of the actors come together for what might be the first time in years," she said.
"Gary Oldman and Daniel mirror Sirius Black and Harry with their heart-warming bond, while watching the Weasleys reunite in the Burrow is truly a delight."
She added: "Harry Potter fans, you'd better Accio some tissues, because the reunion special is going to have you in buckets of tears."
(In the books, Accio is a magical summoning charm which causes a distant object to fly into the caster's arms.)
'Relentless self-congratulation'
The reunion did not, however, win over John Anderson of The Wall Street Journal.
"What's all wrong is the tone of relentless self-congratulation maintained throughout the nearly two-hour show, the actors' stroking of each other's egos and the inflated sense of importance everyone gives the movies," he said.
"There are faux-intimate interviews with its directors and actors; a salute to the remarkable number of cast members who have died since the first film was released in 2001; and reminiscences by the kids... who still seem to exist in a bubble."
Several Harry Potter actors have died since their appearance in the films, including Alan Rickman (who played Severus Snape), Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore), Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley) and Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy).
Anderson concluded: "Among the people who didn't make it to the reunion are Maggie Smith and Julie Walters (Minerva McGonagall and Molly Weasley). But one can't imagine either of those esteemed actresses putting up with this much rubbish."
Rowling initially sparked controversy in June 2020 for posting tweets which took issue with the phrase "people who menstruate" - she objected to the avoidance of the use of the word "women".
She has repeatedly asserted the scientific reality of sex, tweeting: "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."
In a lengthy follow-up blog, she wrote her interest in trans issues stemmed from being a survivor of abuse and having concerns around single-sex spaces.
Rowling has continued to speak out. Earlier this month she shared a news article about an MP who had branded as "absurdity" the idea of police saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker "identifies as a female".
Some Harry Potter stars, including the three leads, have publicly distanced themselves from her comments.
Radcliffe issued a statement through the LGBT suicide prevention charity the Trevor Project, saying that while Rowling was "unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken" he felt "compelled" to address the issue.
He added: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."
When Rowling's absence from the reunion was first reported, many speculated that it was connected to her previous comments.
Screen Rant's Adrienne Tyler said: "Given the sensitivity and complexity of this problem, it wouldn't be surprising if Warner and HBO Max are actively avoiding more backlash and the risk of having their Harry Potter reunion overshadowed by the controversy around Rowling by doing something as simple as not inviting her."
Radcliffe, now 32, was just 11 years old when he was cast as the orphaned boy with magic powers.
The first movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was released in November 2001.
The eight film franchise based on J.K. Rowling's stories took $7.8bn (£5.8bn) at the global box office.
In a trailer for the reunion released last week, Watson said she felt "quite overwhelmed" ahead of reuniting with members of the original cast of Harry Potter.
"Some of us haven't seen each other for years," she said. "It's just been a joy, an unexpected joy. I really didn't know how it would feel... It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed."
Reflecting on his years spent filming the series, Radcliffe said: "I think people expect me to not want to talk about it, but that's like someone never talking about their childhood or their teenage years. Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden [studios]."
The highly anticipated special will be released in the UK on Sky and its streaming service Now on 1 January, 2022.