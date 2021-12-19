Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies aged 53
- Published
Il Divo's Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced.
Marin would be "missed by his friends, family and fans", a statement on social media said. "There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos."
The group had said they were praying for Marin's recovery after he was admitted to hospital this month leading them to postpone a UK Christmas tour.
The male quartet was brought together by Simon Cowell in 2003 and achieved three UK number one albums.
Marin was born in Germany, but moved to Spain at the age of 12 and was a baritone in the group, performing alongside tenors Urs Buhler and David Miller, and pop singer Sebastien Izambard.
"Singing is my way of saying what I feel, my way of life," he is quoted as saying on the group's website.
"Singing is what makes me feel alive, so thank you for letting me continue making a living from what I love."
Spanish newspaper El Pais reported Marin had been taken ill during the UK tour and placed into an induced coma at a hospital in Manchester. The nature of his illness has not been disclosed.
Il Divo's international composition helped them achieve notable success across several worldwide tours.
Their hits included Regresa a Mi (Unbreak My Heart), The Time Of Our Lives, and I Believe In You - a duet with Celine Dion - as well as a version of Adele's Hello.
They sold more than 30 million records, and had 160 gold and platinum discs across more than 33 countries, the group's website said.