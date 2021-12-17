Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Odudu ruled out of final after ankle injury
- Published
TV presenter AJ Odudu has ben forced to pull out of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing final after tearing a ligament in her right ankle.
She was on crutches earlier this week, but has now officially given up hope of competing for the glitterball trophy with dance partner Kai Widdrington.
She said she was "deeply upset that I am unable to perform".
The final will now be contested by Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.
In a statement, Odudu said: "Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I'll treasure forever.
"Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting. You've made this experience one to remember.
"Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream and I'm glad it came true. Good luck to my partners in dance, John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!)"
Odudu is best known for presenting Big Brother spin-off Bit on the Side and the Channel 4 reality show spin-off Married at First Sight: Afters.
Widdrington said she had been "the absolute best partner I could ever have asked for in my first year on the show".
He added: "I've been absolutely honoured to get to dance with the incredible AJ Odudu for the last few months and although neither of us wanted our journey to end this way, AJ's health and safety are by far the most important things."
Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "Although this is not how we would have wanted her Strictly journey to end, AJ's health and wellbeing come first, and everyone involved in the show sends her all our love and wish her a speedy recovery."
