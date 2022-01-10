Golden Globes 2022: The winners and nominees
The best film and TV shows of the past year were honoured at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Here is the full list of nominees, which were announced at a pared-down ceremony in Los Angeles.
This year's Globes were not televised following controversy surrounding the organisation behind the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Best motion picture - drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- WINNER: The Power of the Dog
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- Cyrano
- Don't Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
- WINNER: West Side Story
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best director - motion picture
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best screenplay - motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best motion picture - animated
- WINNER: Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best motion picture - foreign language
- Compartment No. 6
- WINNER: Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best original score - motion picture
- The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
- Encanto, Germaine Franco
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- WINNER: Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best original song - motion picture
- Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
- Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
- WINNER: No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best TV series - drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Post
- Squid Game
- WINNER: Succession
Best actress in a drama series
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- WINNER: MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Best actor in a drama series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- The Great
- WINNER: Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best limited series or TV movie
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- WINNER: The Underground Railroad
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
- Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
