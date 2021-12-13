Cabaret: Critics make song and dance over Eddie Redmayne musical

"Surely the most powerful moment - and perhaps the best musical-theatre performance I have ever seen live - is Buckley's rendition of the title song. While in many productions (the 1972 film with Liza Minnelli included) it is performed with peppy razzmatazz, here Buckley is a woman on the edge of a breakdown. 'Life is a cabaret old chum,' she bellows, at first dripping with sarcasm and then spitting with fury. It is astonishing."