The Monkees star Michael Nesmith dies at 78
- Published
Michael Nesmith, singer and guitarist with 1960s pop group The Monkees, has died at the age of 78.
The quartet rose to fame with a string of hit songs and starred in their own popular TV sitcom.
Nesmith, from Texas, penned songs like Mary, Mary; Circle Sky; Listen to the Band; and The Girl I Knew Somewhere.
In a statement to US media, his family said he "passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes".
The star was known for his trademark green woolly hat and thick Texas drawl.