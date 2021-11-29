Steps axe their remaining tour dates due to further Covid cases
Pop group Steps have announced they have are postponing the remainder of their UK tour due to positive Covid-19 cases in their touring party.
The move comes just days after it was revealed singer Lee Latchford-Evans tested positive for coronavirus.
His positive test result came on the same day that bandmate Faye Tozer had been allowed to return to the stage following her own Covid isolation.
With further cases emerging, Steps said continuing the tour was "impossible".
They added they were "disappointed" that this week's shows in Cardiff and Bournemouth would now have to be re-arranged for some time next summer, but noted that safety comes first.
An update on the final two shows of the tour. #WTFHTour— Steps (@OfficialSteps) November 29, 2021
- Claire, Faye, H, Lisa & Lee pic.twitter.com/H5PRfnsEh2
"We have tried every way possible to continue with our final shows, however we have to put everyone's health and safety as our top priority," they told fans in a statement online.
They asked them to "join us in wishing those affected a speedy recovery".
Steps emerged in the late 1990s with radio-friendly pop hits like 5,6,7,8, One For Sorrow and a memorable cover of the Bee Gees' Tragedy.
They have been on the comeback trail in recent years, and were on tour following the release of their seventh album, What the Future Holds Pt. 2, in September.
