Wizkid fans breach O2 Arena security to break into gig
Fans of the Nigerian singer Wizkid breached security at the O2 Arena on Sunday night, breaking into his gig.
Videos posted to social media showed a stream of people dodging security barriers and charging their way in.
The performer, who featured on Drake's number one hit One Dance, is playing a three-night stand at the London venue.
A spokeswoman said "a breach of the security cordon on the arena entrance occurred" and "a number of fans in the queue were able to enter the venue".
'Quickly contained'
"The situation was quickly contained by staff and the incident resolved," she added, in a statement given to the BBC on Monday.
"The venue is reviewing security procedures for the remaining shows this week and advises fans to arrive early for security checks tomorrow night and again on Wednesday."
The incident comes in the same month that questions are being asked about how 10 people were killed and hundreds injured following a crush at US rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.
During Wizkid's show on Sunday - the first of a three-night-stand at the arena for the in-demand artist - he surprised fans by bringing out another American star, Chris Brown, to perform in the UK for the first time in a decade.
The controversial artist received five years probation and a community service order for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.
In 2017, another former girlfriend - actress and model Karrueche Tran - was granted a five-year restraining order against him.