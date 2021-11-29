Radio 4's Today programme temporarily drops off air
Radio 4's Today programme temporarily dropped off air on Monday morning when an alarm told people to leave the building.
Before the broadcast went silent, a voice could be heard announcing: "Please leave the building immediately by the nearest exit."
Broadcaster Nick Robinson tweeted to confirm staff were back in the studio.
"Well that was interesting," he posted. "Emergency over. If there was one..."
Well that was interesting. Emergency over. If there was one …we’re now back in the studio @BBCr4today pic.twitter.com/BLhZJwXMFp— Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) November 29, 2021
The BBC Sounds website has been displaying a warning saying: "Sorry, we're having some trouble loading our live shows. Come back soon to try again."
The BBC has been asked for a comment.