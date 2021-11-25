Richard Madeley: I'm a Celebrity star taken to hospital
- Published
TV presenter Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after falling ill on the set of the reality series I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
Medics on the ITV show rushed to the camp in Gwrych Castle, where it is filmed, to attend to the 65-year-old.
"Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team," an ITV spokesman said.
"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to a "medical emergency" at the Welsh castle in Abergele, Conwy, at 05:43 GMT.
"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital," they said.
Fish guts and offal
On Wednesday's show, before falling ill, Madeley slid head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial.
The Castle Kitchen Nightmares task saw him hunt for 10 hidden stars in a kitchen "full of castle critters" after a public vote.
Rotten food was dumped on Madeley, who said: "That's seven tons of fruit, I'll never find a star in here. Oh, it's freezing."
"Oh, this is really, really hard...there's just no way of sorting the wheat from the [chaff]," he said.
After searching in dark chambers for 10 minutes, as fish guts and offal fell on him, Madeley managed to get four out of 10 stars, securing a meal of squirrel for his camp-mates.
Madeley told Metro before he went into the castle: "I really hope I do get voted for the trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn't go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously."
He had also said his roles in the camp would be cook and interviewer.
"I will ask questions in camp. Unless you are curious, you don't learn about people," he said.
Madeley made his name alongside wife Judy Finnigan on ITV's This Morning from 1988 to 2001, and more recently has co-hosted Good Morning Britain, as well as doing stints on BBC Radio 2.
A familiar face to millions, the TV presenter had been asked to do I'm A Celebrity many times - but said this time around he "realised the time had come to experience it."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.