Grammy Awards 2022: Main winners and nominees
The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.
Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the field, with 11 nominations, while Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat are all up for the main prizes.
Here's a summary of the main nominees.
Album of the year
- Winner: We Are - Jon Batiste
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
- Justin Bieber - Justice
- Doja Cat - Planet Her
- Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
- H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
- Lil Nas X - Montero
- Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
- Taylor Swift - Evermore
- Donda - Kanye West
Record of the year
- Winner: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- I Still Have Faith In You - Abba
- Freedom - Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year
- Winner: Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You - H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Best new artist
- Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Saweetie
Best pop solo performance
- Winner: Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anyone - Justin Bieber
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
Best pop duo/group performance
- Winner: Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
- Butter - BTS
- Higher Power - Coldplay
Best pop vocal album
- Winner: Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
- Justice - Justin Bieber
- Planet Her - Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
Best R&B performance
- Winner (tie): Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Winner (tie): Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
- Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Damage - H.E.R.
Best R&B album
- Winner: Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
- Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
- We Are - Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
- Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Best rap song
- Winner: Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z
- Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas
- Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat
- Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar
- My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray
Best rap album
- Winner: Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
- The Off-Season - J Cole
- Certified Lover Boy - Drake
- King's Disease II - Nas
- Donda - Kanye West
Best melodic rap performance
- Winner: Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd and Lil Baby
- Pride is the Devil - J Cole ft Lil Baby
- Need To Know - Doja Cat
- Industry Baby - Lil Nas X
- What's Your Name - Tyler, The Creator ft Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ing
Best dance/electronic recording
- Winner: Alive - Rufus Du Sol
- Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
- Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
- Before - James Blake
- Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Don It - Caribou
- The Business - Tiesto
Best dance/electronic album
- Winner: Subconsciously - Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers - Illenium
- Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
- Shockwave - Marshmello
- Free Love - Sylvan Esso
- Judgement - Ten City
Best rock performance
- Winner: Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
- Ohms - Deftones
Best rock album
- Winner: Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
- Power Up - AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
- McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Best alternative album
- Winner: Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
- Shore - Fleet Foxes
- If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
- Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Best country album
- Winner: Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
- The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall,
- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
- Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Best Country Solo Performance
- Winner: You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
- Forever After All - Luke Combs
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
- All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
- Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song
- Winner: Cold - Chris Stapleton
- Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
- Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
- Country Again - Thomas Rhett
- Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Winner: Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
- If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay
- Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
- Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best musical theatre album
- Winner: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
- Cinderella
- Some Lovers
- Girl From The North Country
- Les Miserables - the stage concert
- Snapshots
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Winner: Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best music video
- Winner: Freedom - Jon Batiste
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches - Justin Bieber
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo
