Grammy Awards 2022: Main nominees

Who's going to get their hands on a Grammy? The 64th annual ceremony take place in January 2022.

The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles.

Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the field, with 11 nominations, while Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat are all up for the main prizes.

Here's a summary of the main nominees.

Album of the year

  • We Are - Jon Batiste
  • Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
  • Justin Bieber - Justice
  • Doja Cat - Planet Her
  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
  • H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
  • Lil Nas X - Montero
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
  • Taylor Swift - Evermore
  • Donda - Kanye West

Record of the year

  • I Still Have Faith In You - Abba
  • Freedom - Jon Batiste
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
  • Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
  • Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
  • Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Song of the year

  • Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
  • A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
  • Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Fight For You - H.E.R.
  • Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
  • Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
  • Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
  • Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Best new artist

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • Finneas
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Best pop solo performance

  • Anyone - Justin Bieber
  • Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
  • Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
  • Positions - Ariana Grande
  • Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop duo/group performance

  • I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Lonely - Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
  • Butter - BTS
  • Higher Power - Coldplay
  • Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA

Best pop vocal album

  • Justice - Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her - Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
  • Positions - Ariana Grande
  • Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B performance

  • Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
  • Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Damage - H.E.R.
  • Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
  • Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B album

  • Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
  • We Are - Jon Batiste
  • Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
  • Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
  • Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

Best rap song

  • Bath Salts - DMX ft Jay-Z and Nas
  • Best Friend - Saweetie ft Doja Cat
  • Family Ties - Baby Keem ft Kendrick Lamar
  • Jail - Kanye West ft Jay-Z
  • My Life - J Cole ft 21 Savage & Morray

Best rap album

  • The Off-Season - J Cole
  • Certified Lover Boy - Drake
  • King's Disease II - Nas
  • Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
  • Donda - Kanye West

Best melodic rap performance

  • Pride is the Devil - J Cole ft Lil Baby
  • Need To Know - Doja Cat
  • Industry Baby - Lil Nas X
  • What's Your Name - Tyler, The Creator ft Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ing
  • Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best dance/electronic recording

  • Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
  • Loom - Olafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
  • Before - James Blake
  • Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
  • You Can Don It - Caribou
  • Alive - Rufus Du Sol
  • The Business - Tiesto

Best dance/electronic album

  • Subconsciously - Black Coffee
  • Fallen Embers - Illenium
  • Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
  • Shockwave - Marshmello
  • Free Love - Sylvan Esso
  • Judgement - Ten City

Best rock performance

  • Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
  • Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
  • Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
  • Ohms - Deftones
  • Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

Best rock album

  • Power Up - AC/DC
  • Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
  • No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
  • Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
  • McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Best alternative album

  • Shore - Fleet Foxes
  • If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
  • Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
  • Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
  • Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

Best country album

  • Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
  • The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall,
  • The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
  • Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
  • Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Forever After All - Luke Combs
  • Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
  • All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
  • Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
  • You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

  • Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
  • Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
  • Cold - Chris Stapleton
  • Country Again - Thomas Rhett
  • Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
  • Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
  • Glad You Exist - Dan And Shay
  • Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
  • Drunk - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best musical theatre album

  • Cinderella
  • Some Lovers
  • Girl From The North Country
  • Les Miserables - the stage concert
  • Snapshots
  • The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Rogét Chahayed
  • Mike Elizondo
  • Hit-Boy
  • Ricky Reed

Best music video

  • Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
  • Freedom - Jon Batiste
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Peaches - Justin Bieber
  • Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
  • Montero( Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
  • Good 4U - Olivia Rodrigo

