American Music Awards: BTS and Taylor Swift take top awards
By Mark Savage
BBC Music Correspondent
- Published
BTS were the big winners at Sunday's American Music Awards, picking up three prizes including artist of the year.
The South Korean band also won best pop group for the third year in a row, and best pop song for their chart-topping dance anthem, Butter.
"This whole thing is a miracle," said singer RM. "Seriously, we'll never take this for granted."
Taylor Swift won best female pop artist for the sixth time, also taking home best pop album for Evermore.
Those two prizes brought Swift's total tally of American Music Awards to 34, extending her lead as the artist with the most wins. Michael Jackson is in second place with 26 wins.
She also previously won artist of the decade in 2019.
Accepting the best pop album prize on Sunday, the star described Evermore as the "adventurous, fun younger sister" to her lockdown album Folklore, which won album of the year at the Grammys in March.
The star also thanked fans for their support, saying: "I'm so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine."
Unlike most award shows, the winners of the American Music Awards are chosen entirely by fans' votes.
What were the best looks?
What else happened?
BTS performed twice, appearing with Coldplay for a pyrotechnically-assisted version of My Universe; before closing the show with a breathless rendition of Butter - dressed in matching butter-coloured suits.
But rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who had been due to join them, pulled out at the last minute due to "an unexpected personal matter".
The Houston native still won three awards on the night, including favourite female hip-hop artist and favourite trending song for Body.
Stranger Things actress Madelyn Cline, who presented the award, said she would be "Fed-Exing it to her personally".
Olivia Rodrigo picked up best new artist, putting her on the path to win the same award at the Grammys next January (nominations are announced on Tuesday).
"This is so cool!" said the teen star, who had already graced the stage with her heartbreak ballad Traitor.
"Writing songs is my favourite thing in the whole world - and I am so grateful to everyone who has embraced my music."
Rapper Cardi B, who hosted the show, won best hip-hop song, for Up; while Doja Cat was another big winner, taking home three trophies including best collaboration for Kiss Me More, her slinky pop duet with SZA.
Carrie Underwood won favourite female country artist for the eighth time. Only Reba McIntyre has more wins in that category, with 11.
Ed Sheeran was the sole British winner on the night, taking home best male pop artist.
Who else performed?
The show saw performances from Bad Bunny, plus Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's collaborative project Silk Sonic.
Jennifer Lopez performed On My Way, from her forthcoming rom-com Marry Me, in a voluminous wedding dress. Her boyfriend Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen, though.
Ageing boy bands New Kids On The Block and New Edition staged a "Battle of the Boston Bands", featuring medleys of their greatest hits.
NKOTB opened with You Got It (Right Stuff), following it up with Step By Step, Please Don't Go Girl and Hangin' Tough. New Edition, the band that launched Bobby Brown to fame, responded with Mr Telephone Man, Is This the End, Can You Stand the Rain and If It Isn't Love.
Meanwhile, Italy's Måneskin became the first Eurovision winners to perform at the AMAs. The rock band played their cover of Frankie Valli's Beggin', which gave them a US top 20 hit earlier this year.
Full list of winners
- Artist of the year: BTS
- New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo
- Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
- Favourite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion - Body
- Favourite music video: Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Favourite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran
- Favourite female pop artist: Taylor Swift
- Favourite pop duo or group: BTS
- Favourite pop album: Taylor Swift - Evermore
- Favourite pop song: BTS - Butter
- Favourite male country artist: Luke Bryan
- Favourite female country artist: Carrie Underwood
- Favourite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
- Favourite country album: Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
- Favourite country song: Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones
- Favourite male hip-hop artist: Drake
- Favourite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Favourite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
- Favourite hip-hop song: Cardi B - Up
- Favourite male R&B artist: The Weeknd
- Favourite female R&B artist: Doja Cat
- Favourite R&B album: Doja Cat - Planet Her
- Favourite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - Leave the Door Open
- Favourite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
- Favourite female Latin artist: Becky G
- Favourite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Favourite Latin album: Bad Bunny - El Último Tour Del Mundo
- Favourite Latin song: Kali Uchis - Telepatía
- Favourite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly
- Favourite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood
- Favourite gospel artist: Kanye West
- Favourite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
