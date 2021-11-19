Andrew Marr to leave BBC to 'get own voice back'
Andrew Marr is to leave the BBC after 21 years to "get my own voice back", he has announced.
He joined the broadcaster as political editor in 2000 and has presented a Sunday morning programme since 2005.
He will join media company Global, which owns radio stations including LBC, and write for newspapers.
He said UK politics and public life "are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I've said, I am keen to get my own voice back".
He wrote that he will "leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues".
"But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers."
He added: "I have been doing the Andrew Marr show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!"
Marr started his career in the press, including as editor of The Independent in the 1990s.
He had a stroke in 2013, and earlier this year spoke about his experience of catching Covid, probably at the G8 summit in Cornwall, despite being double vaccinated.