Strictly Come Dancing: Actress Cynthia Erivo to fill in as judge
Oscar-nominated British actress Cynthia Erivo is to appear as a judge on this week's Strictly Come Dancing after Craig Revel-Horwood caught Covid.
It is musicals week on the BBC One show, and Erivo has starred in the West End and on Broadway, and is due to appear in the forthcoming Wicked movie.
She also played Aretha Franklin in the TV series Genius: Aretha, and has been in films like Harriet and Widows.
She said she was "delighted" to be joining the show's judging panel.
"Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it's such a special way of connecting all art and making it one," she said.
"I'm excited to bring my experience to the show and I can't wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend."
Erivo will star as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the upcoming film of the musical Wicked, with Ariana Grande as the witch Galinda.
Revel Horwood is currently self-isolating and producers hope he will be able to return next week.
He's the latest Strictly star to be forced to miss an episode this series after testing positive, following celebrity contestants Tom Fletcher and Judi Love.
Seven couples remain in the competition. On Saturday, they will preform to songs from shows like The Sound Of Music, Les Misérables, Frozen and Matilda.