Travis Scott and Astroworld organisers sued for $750m
More than 125 people who were caught up in the deadly Astroworld music festival crush have sued rapper Travis Scott and other organisers for $750m (£556m).
The family of Axel Acosta, 21, one of the 10 victims, are among those bringing the legal case in the US.
It claims Scott and guest star Drake kept performing despite accounts of "lifeless bodies being passed through the crowd in full view of the stage".
Scott has said he was not aware of the tragedy until coming off stage.
Last week, the rapper said he was "distraught" by the events in Houston, Texas, on 5 November, and promised to "provide aid" to every affected family.
Fellow rapper Drake has said his "heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone else who is suffering".
Papers filed in the US also name festival promoters Live Nation; technology giant Apple, which streamed the concert; Scott's record labels Epic and Cactus Jack; the operators of Houston's NRG Park venue; and firms who provided security and medical services.
The case claims that Acosta was "crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd" and lay dying while the music continued for almost 40 minutes.
"Certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers or sponsors cared enough about Axel to make even a minimal effort to keep him and the others at the concert safe," it said.
After the concert, Scott said on Instagram that he "could just never imagine the severity of the situation" while he was performing.
Live Nation said in a statement: "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation, so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."
Other defendants did not respond directly to requests for comment from US media.
Dozens of cases have already been filed by survivors and families of those who died.
Lawyer Tony Buzbee said he intends to file another case soon with 100 more plaintiffs.