The Snowman: BBC pulls Christmas radio special after composer's complaint
The BBC has cancelled plans for a new radio version of Christmas favourite The Snowman after its composer complained that it would "sound silly".
BBC Radio 3 and Radio 4 had been due to broadcast the new arrangement of Howard Blake's famous score, narrated by Stephen Fry, this Christmas.
The music was to have been sung rather than played by instruments, a treatment that Blake said was "a bad idea".
The BBC said it was "a great shame" to remove it from the festive schedules.
"We were saddened and surprised to hear of Mr Blake's concerns as we sought permission from him and his publishers and he has been consulted and has contributed throughout," a BBC spokesperson said.
"A distinguished team has been skilfully developing plans to bring this production to millions of listeners this Christmas, so it's a great shame we have to remove this from our festive schedule, in line with Mr Blake's wishes."
Blake composed the music for the original 1982 animated film and said he was "absolutely delighted" with the decision.
'Mocks it'
Before the broadcaster withdrew its plans, the composer told BBC Radio 4's PM programme: "I care a great deal about The Snowman. It's worldwide. It is absolutely loved by people.
"What scares me is that if we have an arrangement that mocks it and makes it sound silly, it will take a great deal of pleasure away from the world, and I don't approve of this arrangement."
He said he gives permission to "pretty well every arrangement", adding: "I licence pretty well thousands of arrangements, but this particular one, I just actually think is not a good idea."
The new arrangement was to have been performed without instrumental accompaniment by a choir who would have vocalised the tune, a style of singing often using vowel sounds but not full words.
Blake said it was not possible to perform parts of The Snowman such as the motorbike ride in that way.
Classical music often uses vocalisation, he said. "But if you notice, they are all from melodic lines and they move in intervals that can be taken by sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, and this is not possible to do like that."