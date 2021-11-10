Daisy May Cooper and Penguin Books communicate via Carole Baskin videos
Daisy May Cooper and Penguin Books are only communicating with each other via Tiger King star Carole Baskin.
This Country actress/writer Cooper claims her publisher has not yet paid her in full for her memoir, Don't Laugh, It Will Only Encourage Her.
Last week, she got Baskin to pass the message to Penguin via the popular celebrity video messaging site Cameo.
On Tuesday, Penguin responded in similar fashion, after Cooper's agent stopped returning its calls.
"Ok so because I got Sunday Times bestseller, Penguin UK Books now want me to do another book," Cooper explained on Instagram. "My agent has refused to take their calls so they sent this [Baskin video] like a [rubbish] ex back from the past trying to slide into my DMS [direct messages]."
She added: "Penguin Books if you can't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best. Yours sincerely, [get lost] x."
In the video, Baskin, who charges £182 for personal videos and £364 for one for a business campaign, is seen declaring: "Daisy, will you or your agent please pick up the phone, we can't keep communicating via Carole Baskin!"
Cooper is best known for her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy series This Country, while Baskin had a long-running feud of her own with Joe Exotic in last year's Netflix docu-drama about a US zoo. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to have her killed, and animal abuse.
In last week's initial video, the caption written by Cooper declared that she was currently "refusing to communicate unless it's through Carol Baskin" - until the final instalment of her book money was paid in full.
Baskin, on behalf of the new Never Mind the Buzzcocks team captain, is heard demanding: "Pay Daisy her money. What is the matter with you guys? Pay her what you owe her, for crying out loud."
She added: "What were you thinking? Daisy and I are going to come after you and we are going to put you in a cage, just like the animals that you are, for not paying what she is owed."
She joked that the pair were "going to be coming after you with nets and leashes and tranquiliser darts, for crying out loud."
The BBC has asked Cooper and Penguin for a comment.
Last month, it was confirmed that Cooper's new comedy thriller, Created will appear on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Netflix, meanwhile, this week said that Carole Baskin has "no claim" in suing the company over the use of footage of her in Tiger King 2. Baskin and her husband Howard launched legal action against the streaming giant last week for breach of contract, after they appeared in the show's trailer.
