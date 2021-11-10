BBC pulls out of Stonewall diversity scheme
- Published
The BBC has withdrawn from a workplace equality scheme run by LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.
The broadcaster said its participation in Stonewall's Diversity Champions scheme had raised questions about whether it could be impartial on issues that the charity was campaigning about.
A number of other bodies and government departments have previously pulled out.
Stonewall said organisations were being "pressured into rolling back support for LGBTQ+ employees".
The BBC said it was committed to inclusion and may work with the charity in the future.
Last month, BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Stephen Nolan's podcast considered whether the BBC and other public bodies were too close to the charity, such as by allowing its stance on gender identity to influence the BBC's training and style guide.
A statement from the corporation on Wednesday said: "We are proud of our lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans colleagues and we support them to have fulfilling careers at the BBC.
"Along with many other UK employers, the BBC has participated in Stonewall's Diversity Champions Programme to support our objective to create a fully inclusive workplace. However, over time our participation in the Programme has led some to question whether the BBC can be impartial when reporting on public policy debates where Stonewall is taking an active role.
"After careful consideration, we believe it is time to step back from the Diversity Champions Programme and will also no longer participate in Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index.
"Being a part of the Diversity Champions Programme has never required the BBC to support the campaigns of Stonewall, nor its policy positions. As a broadcaster, we have our own values and editorial standards - these are clearly set out and published in our Editorial Guidelines. We are also governed by the Royal Charter and the Ofcom Broadcasting Code. Our journalists continue, as ever, to report a full range of perspectives on stories.
"Although the BBC will not be renewing its participation in the Diversity Champions Programme, in the future we will continue to work with a range of external organisations, including Stonewall, on relevant projects to support our LGBTQ+ staff."
Stonewall said it was "a shame" that the BBC had decided not to renew its membership.
"We will continue to engage with the BBC on a number of fronts to champion support for LGBTQ+ colleagues and to represent our communities through their reporting," a statement said.
It added: "It is shocking that organisations are being pressured into rolling back support for LGBTQ+ employees."
Stonewall says more than 900 organisations in the UK have signed up to the Diversity Champions scheme, which aims to promote inclusion in the workplace.
It is described by Stonewall as "the leading employers' programme for ensuring all LGBTQ+ staff are free to be themselves in the workplace".
Media watchdog Ofcom, the Equality Human Rights Commission and the government's Equalities Office and Ministry of Justice are among the other bodies to have pulled out.
The BBC's decision comes almost two weeks after director general Tim Davie unveiled a new 10-point impartiality plan.